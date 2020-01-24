West Ham United vs West Brom – FA Cup fourth round preview

West Bromwich Albion travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round with both sides looking for a win following their recent indifferent form.

Albion will be hoping to bounce back from a shock 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Monday evening whilst the Hammers suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Leicester City on Wednesday night.

West Brom are top of the Championship but currently on a six-game winless run in the league with their only recent victory coming in the FA Cup third round away at Charlton Athletic.

West Ham were confident of progression following David Moyes’ appointment and their two successive wins however three straight defeats against Sheffield United, Everton and Leicester City have left them in a precarious position in the Premier League.

Both sides are likely to make changes to their squads with games coming thick and fast for both clubs. Winston Reid could return for West Ham following a knee injury although they have plenty of other concerns.

Robert Snodgrass, Lukas Fabianski, Arthur Masuaku and Felipe Anderson will all miss the encounter as confirmed by David Moyes.

West Brom will be without Grady Diangana who is ineligible to face his parent club and is also struggling with an injury. Matheus Pereira was handed a three-game ban by the FA and will also sit out the tie.

West Ham possible starting lineup:

Martin; Zabaleta, Reid, Balbuena, Masuaku; Sanchez, Noble; Antonio, Fornals, Lanzini; Ajeti

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Bond; Furlong, O’Shea, Hegazi, Townsend; Barry, Brunt, Krovinovic; Edwards, Austin, Zohore