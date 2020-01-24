Cauley Woodrow insists Barnsley is his sole focus amid departure speculation

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has insisted he is fully focused on the task at hand at Oakwell amid speculation that he could make a move away this January.

Earlier this month, it was rumoured that striker Cauley Woodrow could make a move away from Barnsley before the end of the January transfer window. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Leeds United were taking an interest in the Tykes star earlier this month.

Leeds. Taking a big interest in Luke Freeman at Sheff U. Would be a handy addition. Poss loan or buy. Not getting much chance with Blades since joining. Also looking at Woodrow at Barnsley. Difficult. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2020

Now, with the end of the January transfer window coming closer and closer, Woodrow has moved to squash any rumours that his head has been turned by the reported interest in his services. His absence from games against Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City raised some concerns amongst fans that he could leave this month, but the striker has moved to insist he focus is on Barnsley. He said:

“While I am a Barnsley player, my focus is completely and solely on Barnsley, so I have not had a thought of wanting to leave.

“My injury was an injury and it wasn’t me pretending to be injured in terms of wanting a move. It was literally just an injury and I am focused on helping this team and club stay in this division. Tuesday was just a blip and I think every team has those games. I am 100 per cent positive it won’t happen at the weekend.”

Woodrow has impressed for Barnsley this season, scoring nine goals and laying on one assist in 23 Championship appearances for a struggling Tykes side.