Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden addresses transfer speculation

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has said he is taking no notice of transfer speculation, insisting that he is focused on the task at hand at Portman Road.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has been eyed up by Sheffield United as a potential transfer target, with Chris Wilder looking to bolster his defensive options.

Woolfenden’s emergence into the first-team picture at Portman Road has been impressive and it is not surprising to see a team like Sheffield United take notice of his displays. However, Woolfenden has insisted that he is not having his head turned by interest.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Woolfenden said he will not be leaving this month and that he hols the dream of playing in the Premier League, but hopes he can do so with Ipswich Town. He said:

“It’s nice to be linked with big clubs but I’m focussed on taking Ipswich back to where we should be. I don’t really get involved in all of that (transfer talk). Everybody knows what I’m like. There’s been no bids so there’s nothing to worry about.

“If you let your head get turned you might go out and have a shocker of a game so I’m not going to let that kind of thing get to me. I wouldn’t say my head’s been turned at all and I think I’ll be here for the rest of the season because it’s not in my head to leave.

“Everyone’s dream and goal is to play as high as they possibly can and for me I obviously want to play in the Premier League, but that doesn’t mean I want to leave right now. Ipswich is a massive club so if I could get to the Premier League with Ipswich it would be unbelievable. Ipswich Town shouldn’t be in League One so to get them promoted, as an Ipswich lad, would be massive.”