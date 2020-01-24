Leeds United forward Mujica training with Villareal ahead of fresh loan deal

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United striker Rafa Mujica is training with La Liga outfit Villareal ahead of a proposed loan move to the Spanish club.

Football Insider reported earlier this week that Leeds United were set to cut short Rafa Mujica’s loan spell with Spanish second-tier side Extremadura and send him out on loan to a new club before the end of the transfer window. And now, it has been reported that Mujica has started to train with a new club ahead of a fresh loan deal.

Mujica is said to be training with La Liga side Villareal ahead of a new loan deal in the hope that he will fare better than he did with Extremadura. The young striker struggled to make an impact with his loan club, making eight appearances and scoring no goals. All of his seven league appearances came off the bench and now, it has been reported that the Whites will look to send Mujica out on loan elsewhere.

Leeds United and Villareal have reportedly agreed terms over a fresh loan deal and he has already linked up with his new team. Mujica is expected to link up with the club’s reserves.

Mujica signed for Leeds United in the summer transfer window upon the expiry of his contract with Catalan giants Barcelona, where he had made his way through the youth academy. The Spanish youngster plays upfront but has also featured on either the left or right-wing from time to time.

Now, with the striker looking set to sign for Villareal, Leeds will be hoping he fares better in his second loan spell away from Elland Road.