Burnley’s Ben Gibson ‘desperate to leave’ with Middlesbrough his preferred option over Fulham or Huddersfield

According to Teesside Live , Burnley’s stance on Ben Gibson has changed this week, with the defender now being allowed to leave.

Sean Dyche wanted to keep Gibson at the club until they could find a suitable replacement. But Burnley have now performed a u-turn on their stance with the central-defender ‘desperate to leave’.

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Fulham reportedly had a loan offer rejected earlier this week, but any fresh bids from the trio could prompt a different response from the Clarets.

Teesside Live state that a return to the Riverside would be Gibson’s ‘preferred option’, given it is his hometown club and he captained the side before his £15 million move to Turf Moor in 2017.

He is ‘desperate to leave’ on loan according to the report, in a bid of getting more playing time. He has only featured once in the Premier League since arriving at Burnley, in a 5-1 defeat to Everton, a game in which Gibson scored his side’s only goal of the game.

The only hurdle is Gibson’s wages. The defender is one of the Clarets’ highest earners, given his big-money move three seasons ago. But Middlesbrough do remain interested and will be hopeful of getting a deal over the line before the January 31st deadline.

Middlesbrough currently have a defensive injury crisis, with no first-team centre backs fit. Dael Fry limped off in the 1-1 draw with Birmingham in midweek, whilst Dani Ayala, George Friend and Ryan Shotton remain long-term absentees.

They have also enquired about the availability of Bournemouth central defender Jack Simpson, who could also be allowed to leave on loan this month.