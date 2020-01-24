Burnley’s Ben Gibson ‘desperate to leave’ with Middlesbrough his preferred option over Fulham or Huddersfield

According to Teesside Live, Burnley’s stance on Ben Gibson has changed this week, with the defender now being allowed to leave.
Sean Dyche wanted to keep Gibson at the club until they could find a suitable replacement. But Burnley have now performed a u-turn on their stance with the central-defender ‘desperate to leave’.
Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Fulham reportedly had a loan offer rejected earlier this week, but any fresh bids from the trio could prompt a different response from the Clarets.
Teesside Live state that a return to the Riverside would be Gibson’s ‘preferred option’, given it is his hometown club and he captained the side before his £15 million move to Turf Moor in 2017.
He is ‘desperate to leave’ on loan according to the report, in a bid of getting more playing time. He has only featured once in the Premier League since arriving at Burnley, in a 5-1 defeat to Everton, a game in which Gibson scored his side’s only goal of the game.
The only hurdle is Gibson’s wages. The defender is one of the Clarets’ highest earners, given his big-money move three seasons ago. But Middlesbrough do remain interested and will be hopeful of getting a deal over the line before the January 31st deadline.
Middlesbrough currently have a defensive injury crisis, with no first-team centre backs fit. Dael Fry limped off in the 1-1 draw with Birmingham in midweek, whilst Dani Ayala, George Friend and Ryan Shotton remain long-term absentees.
They have also enquired about the availability of Bournemouth central defender Jack Simpson, who could also be allowed to leave on loan this month.