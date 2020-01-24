Key West Bromwich Albion man to stay at the club this season

West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a humdinger of a battle with Leeds United so far this season, handing the ‘top-spot’ baton to each other on many occasions and currently surviving a slump in form along with their West Yorkshire counterparts, but will their be an upturn in fortunes for the Baggies?

Well, with talismanic play-maker Matheus Pereira missing for three games after admitting violent conduct in their last match and influential winger Grady Diangana taken off injured in the opening moments of the same game, a 1-0 home defeat to struggling Stoke City, the fans at the Hawthorns would be forgiven for believing that their luck is certainly flailing at the moment.

The Baggies ‘slump’ is one that a club would expect mid-way through a gruelling forty six match season, but their maintained position at the top of the Championship table is definitely a source of optimism as the teams challenging seem to also be stumbling in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

So, the fans will be hoping for some better news regarding players as the January transfer window ticks over into it’s final week, but, along with their West Yorkshire adversaries, they appear to be finding it difficult to locate and convince the correct type of players so far.

https://twitter.com/WBA/status/1220672868952002561?s=20

However, one shining glimmer of joy for the fans has been provided by the club itself this morning, as they have confirmed that Grady Diangana (21) will definitely be staying at the club for at least the remainder of this season.

The club and fans were slightly worried that the winger would be recalled to parent club West Ham United this month, considering his fantastic form in the second tier, scoring five goals and providing five assists in twenty one games, as well as frightening the life out of most defences he has come up against and being a huge part of Slaven Bilic’s system, so this news will be hugely welcomed by the fans.