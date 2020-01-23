The 72
The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United must wait over weekend as Adams transfer chase takes interesting new twist

By on 0 Comments
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Leeds United navigating any transfer window is like a blind man trying to negotiate the Labyrinth in the Palace of Knossos, Crete sans mythical bull. At every turn another twist and vice-versa. That’s the case with the Whites pursuit of Che Adams which The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath says is about to produce another twist.

It seemed a chase that was dead and buried did Leeds United’s pursuit of Che Adams. With an offer purportedly made, with the player wanting to switch from the south coast and head to Elland Road, Whites fans thought that ‘Announce Adams’ was a mere formality. However, in what many fans see as being ‘typical Leeds’, that proved not to be the case.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Luton Town make transfer breakthrough as young right-back Peter Kioso joins from Hartlepool United

Saints boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, went on record numerous times to state that Adams was in his plans, that he had a part to play at St Mary’s and that he was going nowhere during the January window. To all intents and purpose, it was a case of one to strike off and move on to the next target. Not so says, McGrath.

In his article, the Telegraph reporter said: “Southampton will make a final decision on Leeds United’s deal for Che Adams over the weekend.” After mentioning that Leeds have had three offers rejected, McGrath writes that “there is hope” that Saints chairman Gao Jisheng will take another look at the structure of the deal proposed by Leeds and give it the nod of approval which will give the West Yorkshire their #1 target.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Sheffield United and Leicester City set to do battle for Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill

The turnaround is something that Athletic journalist and football writer Phil Hay has commented on over on Twitter.

With Leeds United misfiring in front of goal, fans are getting understandably antsy about yet another promotion charge being thrown to the dogs due to a bungled January transfer window. Adams is, through his goal-scoring exploits with Birmingham City, a player who knows this league well and one who Whites fans feel can give them that incisive edge to their play – an edge that could be crucial in what is looking to be a tight promotion race.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts