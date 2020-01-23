Leeds United must wait over weekend as Adams transfer chase takes interesting new twist

Leeds United navigating any transfer window is like a blind man trying to negotiate the Labyrinth in the Palace of Knossos, Crete sans mythical bull. At every turn another twist and vice-versa. That’s the case with the Whites pursuit of Che Adams which The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath says is about to produce another twist.

It seemed a chase that was dead and buried did Leeds United’s pursuit of Che Adams. With an offer purportedly made, with the player wanting to switch from the south coast and head to Elland Road, Whites fans thought that ‘Announce Adams’ was a mere formality. However, in what many fans see as being ‘typical Leeds’, that proved not to be the case.

Saints boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, went on record numerous times to state that Adams was in his plans, that he had a part to play at St Mary’s and that he was going nowhere during the January window. To all intents and purpose, it was a case of one to strike off and move on to the next target. Not so says, McGrath.

In his article, the Telegraph reporter said: “Southampton will make a final decision on Leeds United’s deal for Che Adams over the weekend.” After mentioning that Leeds have had three offers rejected, McGrath writes that “there is hope” that Saints chairman Gao Jisheng will take another look at the structure of the deal proposed by Leeds and give it the nod of approval which will give the West Yorkshire their #1 target.

The turnaround is something that Athletic journalist and football writer Phil Hay has commented on over on Twitter.

the hope all along from Leeds was that Southampton would blink. But it’s very late in the window now. They’ll take him if Southampton do an about-turn, no doubt about that — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 23, 2020

I don’t know. Hasenhuttl has been digging his heels in. But the offer is big for a player who hasn’t really settled and wants to come. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 23, 2020

With Leeds United misfiring in front of goal, fans are getting understandably antsy about yet another promotion charge being thrown to the dogs due to a bungled January transfer window. Adams is, through his goal-scoring exploits with Birmingham City, a player who knows this league well and one who Whites fans feel can give them that incisive edge to their play – an edge that could be crucial in what is looking to be a tight promotion race.