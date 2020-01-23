Leeds United fans comment as fan posts selfie with Poveda

There is just over a week left of the current transfer window and it is the last time that clubs can reinforce their ranks ahead of the haul to the end of the season. Get it right, it’s happy days for the fan on the terraces.

Getting it wrong though, that’s a whole different kettle of fish for fans to take. Happiness is replaced by anger and that’s what has consumed Leeds United fans over past windows. The starkest of those, apart from being infamously trolled by their own Twitter account about not going to bad, was last January’s Dan James debacle.

That incident saw the Whites management hang on until the death with Swansea’s James already having agreed on a deal and had his reveal video filmed. Trouble was, there was no reveal after the Swans chairman refused to pick up the phone.

With one signing down, in young Italian stopper Elia Caprile, the next one to be announced seems to be young Manchester City winger Ian Poveda. The youngster is said to be ready to be announced and one CSI Leeds United fan has already seemingly captured the camera flashes of his signing.

Young wing star Poveda, a replacement for recalled former White Jack Clarke, is said to be a permanent transfer from The Etihad is definitely at Elland Road, as this snapped selfie shows:

With it only being a matter of time before the unveil, here’s what some Leeds United fans have been saying on this selfie thread.

Poveda pictured – Leeds United fan comments

