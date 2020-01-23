The 72
The 72
Leeds United
ProSportsImages.co.uk
Championship

Leeds United supporters comment after fan captures next signing snaps

By on 0 Comments
ProSportsImages.co.uk

From following player social media to tracking the flightpaths of inbound jets, Leeds United have a fanbase dedicated to what some might term ‘snooping’.

Wherever there is a potential signing to be followed, you can bet that there’s a Leeds United fan lurking somewhere nearby. That’s always been the case and will always continue to be so. It’s definitely something that has continued tonight with the following snap of Twitter:

With Whites fans expecting the imminent announcement of Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda, it was natural for these camera flashes to be linked to the Citizens youngster who is said to be arriving at Elland Road on a free transfer.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Southampton among Premier League clubs watching over QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel

Poveda has been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

United have been in the market for a winger after losing former White Jack Clark to new club Spurs on a recall of his season-long loan back to Elland Road. That replacement is Poveda, an England Under-20 international and one who had received interest from abroad.

That interest was from Torino, the Serie A side said to have held exploratory talks with the English youngster of Colombian parentage. However, it seems that Leeds have won the race to sign up the highly-rated youngster.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Forest Green Rovers set to sign Oxford United winger Rob Hall on loan

The above snap, of whoever/whatever is happening behind the drawn blinds, was bound to have Leeds United fans talking. Here’s a selection of their responses so far.

Crash, bang, wallop what a picture – Leeds United fans comment on fan snap at Elland Road

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts