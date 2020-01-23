Leeds United supporters comment after fan captures next signing snaps

From following player social media to tracking the flightpaths of inbound jets, Leeds United have a fanbase dedicated to what some might term ‘snooping’.

Wherever there is a potential signing to be followed, you can bet that there’s a Leeds United fan lurking somewhere nearby. That’s always been the case and will always continue to be so. It’s definitely something that has continued tonight with the following snap of Twitter:

With Whites fans expecting the imminent announcement of Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda, it was natural for these camera flashes to be linked to the Citizens youngster who is said to be arriving at Elland Road on a free transfer.

Poveda has been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

United have been in the market for a winger after losing former White Jack Clark to new club Spurs on a recall of his season-long loan back to Elland Road. That replacement is Poveda, an England Under-20 international and one who had received interest from abroad.

That interest was from Torino, the Serie A side said to have held exploratory talks with the English youngster of Colombian parentage. However, it seems that Leeds have won the race to sign up the highly-rated youngster.

The above snap, of whoever/whatever is happening behind the drawn blinds, was bound to have Leeds United fans talking. Here’s a selection of their responses so far.

Crash, bang, wallop what a picture – Leeds United fans comment on fan snap at Elland Road

All spies aren’t we — Tom (@Tommy_W97) January 23, 2020

Looked like gunshots to me, they’ve finally put Bamford down. — . (@Drakey21587) January 23, 2020

Man City aren’t answering the phone. — Rod (@lufcrumham) January 23, 2020

We’ll spy where we want…. we’re Leeds United. We’ll spy where we want! 🤣🤣 — Debbie Young 💙💛 (@Debyoung76) January 23, 2020

The very same — Charlie Millar (LUFC) (@BrillBamford) January 23, 2020

Or Gianni messing about with the light switch more likely! — kev 64💙💛 (@kev64uk) January 23, 2020

The CIA have literally nothing on a Leeds fan when the chips are down #topspying — Matt Keating (@mattkeating81) January 23, 2020