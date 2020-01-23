Blackpool and Wycombe Interested in Ex Gillingham Winger

Blackpool and Wycombe spark interest in former Gillingham and Charlton winger Mark Marshall according to a post by Football Insider.

Gillingham today confirmed that winger Mark Marshall has left the club due to the end of his short contract at the club. Marshall made 22 appearances in all competitions for The Gills and has failed to score and as a result didn’t manage to earn himself a new deal to extend his stay on the South East.

Steve Evans told the official website, “Mark has been a great professional in his short time with us.”

“At times he has been unfortunate and we wish him every success in the future.”

The 32-year-old may not have to wait long to find his next club with Blackpool and Wycombe in battle to secure his signature. Both clubs have their eyes on promotion this season and with the addition of Marshall and his experience of getting promotion for League One with Charlton last season, it can only boost either clubs opportunity of getting there with him in the ranks.

Marshall has played over 200 games in League One with clubs such as Charlton, Bradford and Port Vale. Given Marshalls’ experience at this level, it would be a bargain for Blackpool or Wycombe to secure the wide man’s signature.

With both clubs struggling to find form over the last 6 games could Marshall be the man to allow one of these sides to kick on for the rest of the season and be in the playoff places come the end of the season.