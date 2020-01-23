Massimo Luongo excited for QPR return with Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has said that he is “excited” to return to former club Queens Park Rangers, as the Owls prepare to face the R’s in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo swapped Queens Park Rangers for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window, bringing an end to his four-year spell with the R’s. During his time with QPR, Luongo played 152 times, scoring 10 goals and providing 16 assists in the process. And now, he is preparing to return to the club on Friday as the two sides face off in the FA Cup.

The red card Luongo was handed in the 5-0 drubbing to Blackburn Rovers has been rescinded and he is now available for selection for the game against QPR. He has been speaking to the Sheffield Star ahead of his return to the club, saying that he is excited for the game and that he hopes to get a nice reception from the supporters. He said:

“It’s a nice draw, it will be nice to go back. I haven’t really thought about it, but I got a few texts saying ‘that’s a wicked draw for you’, but in my head I thought, ‘I wonder what reception I will get?’ But I’m excited for it.

"Hopefully it will be a nice one," Luongo added when asked about what reception he thinks he will get on his return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

“I think ex-players always get a good reception when they go back. Then the first time they get the ball, probably be a few boos. I think it’ll be alright, I’m really looking forward to it.”