Charlton Athletic to hold further talks with Lyle Taylor over future

Speaking to News Shopper, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that he will hold further talks with striker Lyle Taylor over his future at The Valley after he rejected a contract offer from the club.

Over the course of the January transfer window, there has been significant speculation surrounding the future of Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor. His current deal at The Valley expires at the end of the season and he has rejected an offer from the Addicks already.

Taylor has attracted interest from a number of Championship sides, with the Daily Mail reporting Bristol City’s offer for the striker had been rejected while London News Online reported prior to the window that West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City were among those keen.

However, with little over a week remaining of the window, Taylor has remained with Charlton Athletic. Now, manager Lee Bowyer – who has now committed his long-term future to the club – has said that he plans on speaking to Taylor about his contract situation. He said:

“There was a good contract for Lyle, and he didn’t want to sign it, but he did say something regarding myself, so I may be jumping the gun, it may make a difference, I don’t know. I’ll have to speak to him after the weekend.

“The players will have a couple of days off now, they deserve it, then I’ll speak to him (Lyle) after that and see where his head’s at.

“But Lyle loves it here. You’ve seen what he did today (Tuesday against Fulham) when he came on. Every time he plays he gives 100%. Whether he signs or not he will give 100% every time he’s on that pitch. I hope signs, I hope he stays, because he’s a very very good striker.”