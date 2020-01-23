Doncaster Rovers have no intentions of selling Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley target Ben Whiteman

According to a report from the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers have no intention of listening to bids for star midfielder Ben Whiteman, amid reported interest from Championship trio Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley.

It was reported by Football Insider earlier this week that Doncaster Rovers captain and star midfielder Ben Whiteman was attracting interest from the Championship. Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley were all said keen on Whiteman, who has been a star performer for Doncaster Rovers once again this season.

However, according to the Doncaster Free Press, the League One side will not be listening to any offers for Whiteman as they have no intentions of letting him leave before the end of the January transfer window. The report adds that more than a dozen clubs have shown interest in Whiteman since last summer, something that he is aware of.

The club see him as a big part of their future after they tied him down to a new long-term contract in November of last year and are not keen for him to make a move away from the Keepmoat Stadium any time soon.

Whiteman, 23, has been in impressive form for Darren Moore’s side this season, playing 28 times for Doncaster across all competitions, scoring four goals in the process. Whiteman has been with the club since the summer of 2017, initially signing on loan from Sheffield United before making his move to the club permanent.

Since then, Whiteman has racked up 125 appearances for the club across all competitions, netting 16 goals and laying on seven assists along the way.