Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts looks ahead to Liverpool clash

Shrewsbury Town welcome Premier League table toppers and Champions of Europe Liverpool to Montgomery Waters Meadow this weekend in the FA Cup.

The Shrews are gearing up for a bumper crowd as they look to make history.

Sam Ricketts’ side are currently 16th in League One and seven points off the Play-Offs but get a welcomed break from league action this weekend.

They booked their place in the fourth round after beating Championship side Bristol City at home in a replay.

There is an element of uncertainty over whether Liverpool will rest players for this clash, like they did when they beat Everton in the third round.

Ricketts has said, as per a report by the Shropshire Star: “Whichever team Liverpool put out there is going to be some great players, no doubting that. But what better experience than to play against the very, very best that are currently head and shoulders above everyone else in the country.”









“It’s really easy. There’s no motivation required for the players. As players there are days you need a warm-up to be ready to play. I can guarantee you these lads won’t need a warm-up. They’d just be able to turn up, put a kit on and play straight away because the adrenaline will be running and they’ll be ready.”

He added: “If anything you probably need to keep them a little calmer, do a bit less because mentally they’d have been ready for it for 24 or 48 hours before the game.”

“It’s keeping it very calm, keeping instructions very clear and ultimately you want them to enjoy it. We enjoy doing the right things. We’ll enjoy this game if we come off, win, lose or draw saying ‘we’ve done alright there – I’ve played well and the team have.”

Liverpool seem invincible at the moment but can Shrewsbury create some FA Cup magic this weekend?