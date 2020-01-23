Nottingham Forest close to signing of Strasbourg striker Nuno Da Costa

Nottingham Forest are close to the signing of Strasbourg striker Nuno Da Costa according to France Football News.

Forest are believed to be discussing a move for Da Costa with the French side for a fee of around €2million (£1.69million) as manager Sabri Lamouchi seeks to add forward options to his squad for the second half of the campaign.

Da Costa could sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship side which would present a huge boost to their chances of promotion this season.

Da Costa has scored one goal so far this season for Strasbourg but during the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 22 starts and 12 starts in the league, scoring eight goals and providing five assists for his teammates.

The 28-year-old Cape Verdean striker is under contract with Strasbourg until the summer of 2021.

Although not hugely prolific, he would provide good competition in the Forest ranks who are looking to ease the goalscoring burden on first-choice striker Lewis Grabban.

The Reds are fourth in the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with Reading on Wednesday evening and are well on course for a serious promotion push.

They are in fantastic form at present and are just four points behind Leeds United and five points behind league leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Despite their impressive position in the league, it is upfront where improvements need to be made and the signing of Da Costa would boost their chances of a return to the Premier League.