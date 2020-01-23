Sheffield Wednesday boss refuses to be drawn on pursuit of Connor Wickham while discussing loan market difficulties

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has admitted that it is difficult to complete loan signings given the difficult and competitive nature of the loan market.

So far this month, the only arrival at Hillsborough has been young winger Manuel Hidalgo, who has linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s upon his arrival from US Triestina. With deadline day now just over a week away, the Owls are keen to add some new faces soon.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a host of players this month, with Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham among those. The club are hopeful of completing a deal for the forward but Garry Monk has now moved to address the difficulties of the loan market while refusing to be drawn on the links with Wickham. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, he said:

“I’m not here to discuss targets,” Monk replied when asked about the club’s rumoured pursuit of Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

“As I said at the very start, it’s a very difficult market we’re in, that loans market. It’s competitive. It’s not just about wanting a player and agreeing things from your side. It has to be agreed from the other side. There’s competition. There’s decisions that need to be made, not just from us. From players that might be involved, from clubs that might be involved.

“So it’s not just as simple as saying you want that player and we’re prepared to give this. That’s why it takes that time.”