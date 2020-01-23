Hull City’s Brandon Fleming says it was a “no brainer” to join Bolton Wanderers on loan

Hull City defender Brandon Fleming is looking forward to getting some first-team experience on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

The highly-rated youngster joined the League One side for the rest of the season last week and made his debut for the North-West side last weekend against Portsmouth.

Fleming, who is 20 years old, is a product of the Tigers’ academy and has been allowed to leave on loan this month for more game time.

The Hull-born left-back made eight appearances for Grant McCann’s earlier this month but now finds himself down the pecking order behind Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley. His only previous loan spell was in non-league at Gainsborough Trinity.

In his first interview after joining Bolton, Fleming has told their official club website: “It was a no brainer really, when the manager spoke to me and said Bolton were interested, I said yes straight away.”

“I want to be pushed everyday to try and get the best out of myself and I think that’s what they’ll (Keith Hill and David Flitcroft) do for me.”

Fleming said his new teammates have helped him settle in to life at Bolton: “They’ve made it a lot easier for me as it’s daunting going to a new changing room. I’m happy with the way they’ve welcomed me in. I’ll fight to the end and I know the rest of the lads will too. We’ll take each game as it comes and give 100%.”

The youngster could make his second start for the Trotters when they take on Bristol Rovers next Tuesday at home.