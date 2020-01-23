Blackburn Rovers and Derby County want Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak

According to The Sun (Transfer News Live, 22nd January), Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are both interested in Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak, who currently plays for Lech Poznan.

It has been reported by The Sun that Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are both interested in Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak, as the duo both look to add some new faces to their squads before the transfer window closes in just over a week.

Blackburn are said to have had a bid of £2 million rejected for Jozwiak while the Rams are not yet reported to have made an offer for the winger. Lech Poznan are said to have turned down loan offers for the winger this month and Rovers are reportedly looking to structure a deal to try and tempt Jozwiak to Ewood Park.

Jozwiak, 21, can play on either the left or right-hand side. He has been a fixture in Lech Poznan’s side so far this season, playing in 21 games across all competitions. Along the way, the winger has scored four goals and provided four assists.

He came through the youth academy with Lech Poznan before breaking into the senior team as a youngster, also spending time on loan with GKS Katowice. In total, Jozwiak has played 101 matches for Lech Poznan, scoring 12 goals and laying on 12 assists in the process.

He has also played once for the Polish senior team, making his debut in November 2019 having played for all age groups from the Under-16s to Under-21s.

With the transfer window closing next Friday, it will be interesting to see if Jozwiak can be tempted to the Championship by either Blackburn Rovers or Derby County, or if he remains in Poland with Lech Poznan.