Ex-Stoke City and Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan set for Fleetwood Town move

Glenn Whelan is set to join Fleetwood Town, according to a report by the Irish Independent.

The veteran midfielder has agreed to join the League One side in a bid to keep his Republic of Ireland international hopes alive for the European Championships Play-Offs in March.

Whelan, who is 36 years old, has found a club after parting company with Hearts earlier this month. He only joined the Scottish Premiership side in August and made 17 appearances for them in all competitions in the first half of this season.

He is a vastly experienced player who has played over 600 games so far and will boost Fleetwood’s promotion hopes. Joey Barton’s side are currently 11th in the league and four points outside the top six.

Whelan started his career in Ireland with Cherry Orchard but switched to Manchester City as a youngster in 20011. He went on to make one senior appearance for City and had a couple of loan spells at Bury before leaving them on a permanent basis to join Sheffield Wednesday in 2004.

He spent three-and-a-half years at Hillsborough and was then snapped up by Stoke City in 2008 for a fee of around £500,000. The Republic of Ireland international became a key player for the Potters and went on to play 338 games for them, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Aston Villa snapped him up in 2017 and he was on the books of the Midlands side up until last summer.