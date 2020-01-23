Nottingham Forest set to sign two players in the coming days

Nottingham Forest are preparing to welcome two new players to the City Ground in the coming days according to a report from the Nottingham Post.

Barcelona youngster Marcus McGuane and AIK striker Julian Larsson are both expected to join the club in the next few days as the talks with both players pick up a bit of pace.

To begin with, both players will be used in the under 23 squad, but there is always the potential that they can move on up to the first-team squad and make a real impact on Sabri Lamouchi’s promotion push.

McGuane has spent the first half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Telstar who play in the second division over in the Netherlands, but he has made it clear that a move back to his native England would be favourable.

The 20-year old midfielder began his career in England, graduating through the youth academy at Arsenal but he failed to make the cut at the North London club, featuring just once as a substitute in a Europa League match.

Following his time at Arsenal, he moved to the Catalan giants but was assigned to their ‘B team.’ Despite this, he did feature for their first team, making his debut in March 2018, just two months after signing for the club.

The other player set to join Nottingham Forest is an 18-year old Swedish striker who has featured for the Swedes at under 17 and under 19 level. He is a regular for AIK’s first team and is considered one of Sweden’s brightest prospects for the future.