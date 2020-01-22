Derby, Stoke and Middlesbrough keen on loan deal for Bournemouth’s Jack Simpson

Championship trio Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough are looking to sign Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson on a temporary loan according to Sky Sports .

Simpson has made six appearances for Eddie Howe’s side so far this campaign and has featured three times in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are yet to decide whether to allow the centre-back to leave on loan this month, but he is down the pecking order at the moment behind the likes of Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Simon Francis and Chris Mepham.

The three second-tier sides are in the market for a central defender this January transfer window, in a bid of tightening up at the back and catapulting themselves up the table. Derby sit in 15th, Middlesbrough in 17th and Stoke occupy 21st spot just outside of the relegation zone.

With just over a week to go before transfer deadline day, Derby, Boro and Stoke will be hoping the Cherries make a prompt decision over the future of Simpson as they may need to turn their attention to other targets.

Middlesbrough have made a loan offer for Burnley’s Ben Gibson this week, although the bid was knocked back by the Clarets. Equally, they have shown an interest in Augsburg and former-West Ham United defender Reece Oxford, although it is believed they may now be looking into potential alternatives instead.

Simpson could provide stability at the back for all three clubs, and with Premier League experience and youth on his side, a move down to the Championship could be good for all parties as the 23-year old looks to achieve more playing time.