Bristol Rovers sign goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea

Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The former England Under-19 international will spend the rest of the season with the League One side.

Blackman, who is 26 years old, spent the first half of this campaign in the Dutch Eredivisie with Vitesse and has been allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on loan again for more game time.

The 6ft 6inc stopper is a product of the Chelsea academy but has never a senior appearance for the London side. Instead, he has spent time out on loan with spells at the likes of Middlesbrough, Östersunds FK, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Bristol Rovers have moved to sign him now after an injury sustained to their ‘keeper Anssi Jaakkola.

Their boss Ben Garner has spoken to their website after landing Blackman: “Jamal is a very talented goalkeeper and I’m delighted to welcome him to the football club. Jamal is someone who I actually tried to sign as a youngster at Crystal Palace, as his talent and ability was evident at an early age.”

“He’s had a good upbringing at Chelsea and has benefited from a number of different loan spells throughout his career. The owners and recruitment team were very supportive in getting this deal done & it is a credit to the structures that we have in place that we’ve been able to secure what we think is a good deal for the football club.”

Blackman could make his debut for the Pirates on Saturday against Fleetwood Town at home.