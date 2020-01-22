The 72
The 72
Championship

Leeds United receive firm no on £20m+ Adams transfer offer – reactions

Leeds United are one option down, it seems, in their hunt for a striker according to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) and supported by Dan Sheldon of the Southern Daily Echo (tweet – below).

According to Smyth’s article, and Sheldon’s tweet, the nail has been hammered into the coffin containing the Whites hopes of landing Southampton’s Che Adams. Smyth reports that this is despite Leeds upping their offer to £20m-plus, consisting of a loan payment and obligation to buy in the summer.

Adams has long been seen as Leeds United’s #1 target in the current transfer window as the Whites look to bring in a bona fide striker who could fire them to Premier League promotion. As it stands at Elland Road, the West Yorkshire club have only Patrick Bamford as their striking option, without dipping into the Under-23s and promoting the likes of Ryan Edmondson.

23-year-old Adams has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints. That level of return is bound to alert Championship sides such as Leeds United as they look to strengthen ahead of the hard slog that is the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Adams’ career as a Premier League player hasn’t had the smoothest of starts and he’s struggled to replicate the same form as he showed in his final season at St Andrew’s. Part of this struggle has been his relative lack of game time at St Mary’s with him largely playing a bit-part role from the bench behind the likes of Shane Long and Danny Ings.

Despite Leeds’ interest, and in spite of an increased third offer from the Whites, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has always stood firm in saying that Adams is still a part of his plans going forward, thus not being available for sides interested in acquiring his services.

