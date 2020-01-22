Scott Parker calls for Fulham to remain focused ahead of trip to Charlton Athletic

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fulham manager Scott Parker has called for his side to remain focused on the task at hand as his side prepare to face Charlton Athletic, where a win would see them move only two points behind league leaders West Brom.

Fulham’s chances of earning a place in the top two of the Championship table have increased massively in recent weeks. The faltering form of West Brom and Leeds United has opened the door for them to close the gap. The Cottagers head into tonight’s game only five points away from the top of the table and four points away from 2nd placed Leeds.

A win against Charlton Athletic tonight would see Fulham move only one point behind Leeds and just two away from West Brom at the top of the table. And, with his side coming closer to the top two, Scott Parker has called for his players to focus on what they can control rather than the faltering form of Leeds and West Brom.

Speaking ahead of the game, Parker said his Fulham outfit need to concentrate on the task at hand as they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic. He said:

“We’re in a good position at this moment in time and we go there on Wednesday night with a positive result,. We’re looking at the right end of the table, but ultimately we can only control what we control. If Leeds or West Brom are slipping up or are out of form then you need to react to that and you need to get results.

“First and foremost we need to concentrate on us, and let’s see where it gets us. I realise the dynamics of this division, and as soon as you take your eye off it then this league has got a habit of biting you.

“We understand the difficulties [Wednesday] is going to bring. A London derby, a team at the other end of the table, but Lee Bowyer – who I know very well – will have them fighting. They’re going to give everything and we’ll have a battle on our hands come Wednesday night. We’re going to have to earn the right at times and try and stamp our authority on it.”