Lincoln City nearing deal for Southend United forward Hopper

According to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City are closing in on a deal for striker Tom Hopper, who currently plays for fellow League One side Southend United.

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is keen to add some more new faces to his side before the transfer window closes in little over a week, having already signing five players this month. Zak Elbouzedi, Conor Coventry, Max Melbourne, Tyreece John-Jules and Tayo Edun have already made the move to Sincil Bank, and now, it has been reported that a striker could be arriving soon.

Lincolnshire Live reports that Lincoln City are close to a deal for Southend United striker Tom Hopper, with a fee already agreed. The club are closing in on an agreement on terms with Hopper and are hopeful of bringing the striker in before this weekend’s game against Ipswich Town. Should he pass his medical the signing could be completed on either Thursday or Friday.

Hopper has played on 16 occasions across all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process. He has started 11 League One matches in total, coming off the bench on two occasions.

The 26-year-old has plenty of Football League experience, spending his career in League One after coming through the academy at Leicester City. Hopper played three times for Leicester’s senior team, playing for Bury on loan and Scunthorpe United before signing for the Iron permanently in 2015.

He played 131 times (27 goals and 15 assists) for Scunthorpe prior to joining Southend in the summer of 2018. Since signing for Southend, Hopper has scored 10 goals and laid on three assists in 29 appearances.