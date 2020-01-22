Luton Town make transfer breakthrough as young right-back Peter Kioso joins from Hartlepool United

Luton Town have confirmed on their official club website that young right-back Peter Kioso has signed from National League side Hartlepool United, becoming the Hatters’ first signing of the January transfer window.

Luton Town have been keen to sign players in the January transfer window but have been unable to make a breakthrough until now. The Hatters have now completed the signing of Peter Kioso from Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee.

He signs after impressing for Hartlepool United in the National League. The 20-year-old is a versatile defender, his natural position is right-back but he can play further up the field as a right-sided midfielder if needs be, also featuring at centre-back on occasion. Now, having spent a year and a half with the Pool, Kioso has made a move into the Football League with Luton Town.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, he said:

“I’m delighted to sign. With all the history that Luton has as a club, I’m just buzzing to get going. It’s always been an ambition for me to get back into the Football League and I wouldn’t be one to lie – the two years that I have been at Hartlepool, I’ve been seeing how well Luton have been doing.

“Everyone talks about Luton and they are definitely going to get to the highest stage possible. I want to be there to help. That’s the reason why I came here. I’ve seen that they are going to get a big new stadium, the new training ground, everything – the way they produce players is amazing here.”

Kioso scored four goals in his time with Hartlepool, playing 70 times for the club since signing from Dunstable Town in the summer of 2018. The 20-year-old spent time in the youth academy of MK Dons prior to signing for Dunstable and now he has returned to the Football League, he will be hoping to help lift Luton off the bottom of the Championship table and away from the bottom three.