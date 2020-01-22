Oxford United snap up Derby County midfielder Thorne in permanent deal

Oxford United have confirmed on their official club website that Debry County midfielder George Thorne has signed for the club on a permanent basis, signing on a deal until the end of the season after spending the first half of the campaign on loan with the U’s.

George Thorne joined Oxford United on loan from Derby County in the summer transfer window but has had his involvement heavily limited after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of his spell with the League One.

But now, it has been confirmed that Thorne will be making a move to Oxford United on a permanent basis, bringing an end to his six-year association with Derby County. Speaking to the club’s official website after signing the short-term deal, Thorne said he is keen to impress at the Kassam Stadium having struggled with injury so far this season. He said:

“I’m determined to do well here because it has been so frustrating so far. I got fit and then dislocated the shoulder and it has taken a while to get over that but I have been working hard and have loved being here and want to be part of it.

“The Gaffer, the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes has been spot on and the club is set up perfectly for a real promotion push this season which is so exciting. I am fit now and want to play a part in that.”

Thorne will be hoping to add to his three appearances for Oxford United in the second half of the season as the U’s look to push for promotion to the Championship.