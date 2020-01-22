Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley lining up moves for Doncaster Rovers skipper Ben Whiteman

According to a report from Football Insider, Championship trio Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are all holding interest in Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman.

Ben Whiteman has been a star performer for Doncaster Rovers since first signing on loan from Sheffield United in the summer of 2017. He was linked with a move away from the Keepmoat Stadium in the summer transfer window, with the Doncaster Free Press reporting that the club rejected a bid from Hull City for the midfielder.

And now, it has been reported that he is attracting interest once again. Football Insider has claimed that Doncaster skipper Whiteman is on the radar of Championship trio Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley. The sides are said to be considering a move to try and tempt Whiteman away from Doncaster in the late stages of the January transfer window.

Doncaster only tied him down to a new contract earlier this season but the club are “braced” for offers for Whiteman.

Whiteman, 23, has been a star performer for Darren Moore’s side this season, playing 28 times for Doncaster across all competitions, scoring four goals in the process. Whiteman has been with the club since the summer of 2017, initially signing on loan from Sheffield United before making his move to the club permanent.

Since then, Whiteman has racked up 125 appearances for the club across all competitions, netting 16 goals and laying on seven assists along the way.

Now, with Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley all said keen, it will be interesting to see if any of the three sides look to test Doncaster’s resolve before the window slams shut in just over a week.