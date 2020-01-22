Leeds United have third bid rejected by Southampton for striker Che Adams

Leeds United have had a third bid rejected by Southampton for striker Che Adams which is believed to have included a possible £20million fee according to BBC Sports journalist Adam Pope.

The offer made by the Championship giants was a sizeable loan fee along with the option of a £20million transfer should they win promotion to the Premier League.

There have also been bids of £12million and £15million reported for Adams but Southampton are said to be keen to retain him as back-up to first-choice striker Danny Ings to aid their relegation battle.

BBC Sports journalist Adam Pope revealed the news via his official Twitter page detailing that Leeds were also still pursuing Manchester City winger Ian Poveda.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has reiterated on several occasions that Adams is an important part of his strikeforce at St Mary’s but Leeds aren’t giving up on their man however it is not yet known if they will return with a further bid.

Adams made the move to Southampton from Birmingham City but has yet to find the net in the Premier League although he fired 22 goals for the Blues in the Championship in the last campaign.

Due to financial restraints for the Yorkshire club, a loan-to-buy option looks the most feasible involving Adams but they are working on a number of deals as manager Marcelo Bielsa aims to add fresh faces to his squad this January.

Adams is a powerful, clinical striker which is something that the Whites are lacking with current forward Patrick Bamford not finding the net on a regular basis. An extra addition in the attacking department is just what Leeds need to sustain their promotion push.