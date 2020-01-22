Forest Green Rovers set to sign Oxford United winger Rob Hall on loan

Forest Green Rovers are set to sign Oxford United winger Rob Hall on loan, according to a report by Football Insider.

The wide man has agreed terms to spend the rest of the season with the League Two side.

Hall, who is 26 years old, has found regular first team opportunities hard to come by with the U’s so far in this campaign and is being allowed to leave for more game time. He has played 13 times in League One for Karl Robinson’s side this term.

Forest Green are currently 9th in the fourth tier and are a single point outside the Play-Off places. They will be hoping the signing of Hall boosts their promotion hopes.

Hall started his career at West Ham United and rose up through the youth ranks there. He went on to make seven appearances for the Hammers’ first team and had loan spells away from the London side at Oxford, MK Dons, Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton made his move there permanent in July 2013 and he spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Trotters in the Championship before moving back to MK Dons in 2015.

Hall then moved back to Oxford after four years away from the Kassam Stadium in July 2016 and has since played 68 times for them, scoring 11 goals.

He is a player who has proven himself in leagues higher up than the fourth tier but he is now set to play his football in that division for Forest Green now.