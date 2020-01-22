West Brom looking to sign two attacking players this transfer window – contact made over Mislav Orsic

West Bromwich Albion are looking to add two attacking players in this transfer window and have now made contact over Mislav Orsic as reported by the Express & Star.

Manager Slaven Bilic initially drew up a shortlist which has now been reduced to three players as he looks to bolster his forward line this month.

Albion have been in indifferent form during the past month with no wins in six league games and two defeats in that time. Key absentees Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs have hampered the Baggies as they look for promotion back to the Premier League.

Bilic stated after the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Monday evening that his side were in need of a couple of fresh faces and Croatian international Orsic who plays for Dinamo Zagreb is understood to be Albion’s primary target.

The 27-year-old has already scored 17 goals so far this season including five in the Champions League and a hat-trick against Atalanta.

There has been speculation that West Brom had offered around £5million for the forward however Zagreb are looking for £9million.

Albion are keen to return with an increased offer as they look to capture the Croatian before the January window closes.

Bilic has already confirmed his interest in Orsic in a recent press conference saying: “Orsic is a good player, of course he is a good player. He made his mark at Dinamo Zagreb, not only in the league but also in the Champions League.”

“He has scored four or five goals in the Champions League – a hat-trick against Atalanta. He broke into the national team and we have a hell of a national team – not an average one, we have a good national team. We are interested in him, yes. Is it going to happen? Who knows, we’ll see.”

Fresh reports of contact being made with his representatives could see a deal edging ever closer.