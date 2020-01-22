Ex-MK Dons and Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence joins ADO Den Haag

Jordan Spence has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website this morning.

Alan Pardew has bolstered his defensive options with the Eredivisie outfit by bringing in the former England Under-21 international.

Spence, who is 29 years old, has found a club after being released by Ipswich Town at the end of last season following their relegation to League One.

He is the latest signing by Pardew in Holland with the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss having acquired George Thomas from Leicester City and Laurens De Bock from Leeds United.

Spence has racked up over 250 appearances so far in his career and is moving abroad for the first time now.

The right-back started out at West Ham United and rose up through the academy with the Hammers. He went on to play 10 times for their first team and also had loan spells away at Leyton Orient, Scunthorpe United, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

The Dons made his move there permanent in 2014 and he played a key part in their promotion to the Championship under Karl Robinson.

Spence left MK Dons in 2016 and subsequently spent three seasons in the second tier with Ipswich Town before parting ways with the Tractor Boys last summer.

ADO Den Haag now beckons for the experienced full-back and he will be eager to help them survive in the Dutch top tier between now and the end of the campaign.