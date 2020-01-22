Preston North End boss Alex Neil provides transfer update

Preston North End boss Alex Neil is unsure whether his side will make any more signings this month, according to a report by Lancashire Live.

The Lilywhites have so managed to bring in winger Scott Sinclair from Celtic and despite not being sure whether they will make any more, Neil has admitted he is always open to further strengthening his squad.

Preston moved up to 6th in the Championship table last night, a point above Swansea City in 7th, after an emphatic 3-0 win over Barnsley courtesy of a goal from Daniel Johnson and a brace from Tom Barkhuizen.

The Lancashire outfit have Play-Off aspirations this season and are in a good position going into the remaining months of the season.









Neil spoke about the possibility of further signings after their game at Oakwell yesterday, as per Lancashire Live: “It’s hard to say, I’m not quite sure. We’ll wait and see what happens. Regardless of what happens it’s always nice to strengthen. As we know, we want to try and strengthen in every window.”

“But we’ve got a job to do in the next 17 games and that’s to try and stay in and about the Play-Off positions.”

In terms of outgoings from Deepdale, Preston have let Josh Earl and Josh Ginnelly both leave on loan to Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers respectively for more game time.

Next up for the Lilywhites is a league game against promotion rivals Swansea at home in ten days time. Could they have any new signings playing for them?