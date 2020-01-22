Middlesbrough boss names asking price for Burnley-linked defender Dael Fry

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has suggested to Teesside Live that centre-back Dael Fry is ‘not for sale’ amidst interest from Premier League side Burnley.

However, Woodgate has admitted that they could be swayed if a club was to bid £30 million for the defender.

“Dael is not for sale,” he said.

“He’s not for sale unless someone pays £30m.”

The 22-year old has been a mainstay in the side since returning from injury at the end of August and has captained the side on more than one occasion this season under Woodgate.

He has seen as an integral part of the new Boro boss’ plans, carrying the ball out from the back and blooding young hungry players in the first team.

Burnley reportedly had a £10 million bid rejected for Fry earlier this month, and with Woodgate’s valuation of the player more than double this amount, it is likely the defender will stay put at The Riverside beyond the January transfer window.

Before Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Tuesday night, Fry was the only fully fit centre-half at the club. Dani Ayala, Ryan Shotton and George Friend are all on the treatment table nursing injuries and the trio remain sidelined.

But Middlesbrough’s defensive injury issues worsened on Tuesday night when Fry came off injured in the first half. He was replaced by 17-year old Nathan Wood, who was handed his league debut.

In recent weeks Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have had to fill in at the back, despite being natural central-midfielders.