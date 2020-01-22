Luton Town edging towards Peter Kioso signing from Hartlepool United

Luton Town are set to sign defender Peter Kioso from Hartlepool United, according to a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The Hatters are expected to conclude a deal to bring in the highly-rated right-back for a six-figure fee with the Pools having a sell-on fee.

Kioso, who is 20 years old, has been a key player for the National League side over the past one-and-a-half seasons and now being rewarded with a move to the Championship.

Luton are currently bottom of the second tier and are seven points from safety. Graeme Jones’ side are in the hunt for reinforcements before the end of the transfer window to boost their survival hopes.

Kioso has played 30 games in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with three goals from defence.

He started his career as a youngster at MK Dons but never made the grade with the now-League One side so dropped into non-league to join Southern League Premier Division outfit Dunstable in 2017.

After an impressive season for the Blues, Kioso was recommended to Hartlepool in the summer of 2018 and earned a contract after a short trial.

He has since become a key player for the Pools and is being tipped for a big future in the game. Luton may well find themselves back in League One next season unless things drastically change for them but bringing in Kioso is a great long-term move by the Hatters.