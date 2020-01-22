Leeds United hopes boosted in their pursuit of Southampton striker Che Adams

It has been reported now for around a week that Leeds United have a burning interest in signing Che Adams from Southampton in their pursuit of a second striking option along with Patrick Bamford as the club look to finally seal that illusive Premier League return.

Adams is not the only striker being linked with Leeds, as Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough, Andre Gray of Watford and Leigh Griffiths of Celtic have also been strongly linked with the Whites in recent days, but it is understood that Che Adams is the man that Marcelo Bielsa wants above anyone else.

Patrick Bamford does have ten goals to his name this season but he also has the lowest conversion rate of any striker in the Championship as Leeds United create the most goal-scoring chances of any other side, so it is hugely evident that the club need further fire-power as they bid to reach the promised land come May.

So with Che Adams starting opportunities at Southampton being seemingly limited, The Whites have been trying hard to get a deal done for the 23-year-old, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer for a fee north of £10million.

Adams has mainly been used as a substitute so far this term for The Saints, so with news that main striker Danny Ings was to be rested in their match last night, away at Crystal Palace, supporters were expecting to see Adams in a starting role.

However, Adams was benched, yet again, with Ralph Hasenuttl preferring Michael Obafemi to partner Shane Long up top, so this could be a sign that Adams is indeed Leeds bound… a move the player is thought to be in favour of. But Hasenhuttl continues to issue a ‘hands off’ warning for the player.

But to add fuel to the fire, as if that was needed with the Leeds United fans, Southampton are now chasing another striker in the form of QPR front-man Bright Osayi-Samuel, who’s capture for the South Coast club could release the shackles on Adams to make the move to West Yorkshire.

This deal is certainly not dead, perhaps the Whites will bring more than one striker in?