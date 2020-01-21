Leeds United close in on second signing after “agreeing deal” with Manchester City

According to Adrian Kajumba, writing for the Mail Online, Leeds United are nearing the capture of Manchester City winger Ian Poveda “after agreeing deal” with the Premier League giants.

Hot on the heels of the capture of Italian youth international Elia Caprile, a goalkeeper landed from Chievo Verona, Leeds United are said by the Mail’s Kajumba to be closing in on Citizens winger Ian Poveda. Poveda, an England Under-20 international is thought to have been deemed surplus to requirements at The Etihad, Manchester City thought not to be offering him a new deal when his current one ends in the summer.

Poveda has been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

The Manchester City youngster is thought by Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa to be ready for the rough and tumble of the Sky Bet Championship without much fuss. The Athletic’s Phil Hay wrote here that Bielsa saw Poveda as as “first-team ready” and adds that Poveda is a player with “the ability to step into the Championship without a long period of acclimatisation.”

Reports from The Daily Star stated that the Argentinian has been on the phone to Poveda where the transfer deal was discussed after Poveda was known to be exploring options out in Italy with Serie A side Torino interested.

Kajumba states quite adamantly that “Leeds are on the verge of winning [the]race after striking a deal with City” to land the speedy and skilful young winger who can play either flank. He has featured for Manchester City this season in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in the EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.