Surprise transfer interest in Ipswich Town’s Donacien

Janoi Donacien’s Ipswich career could have another twist in the tale, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Right-back or central defender Janoi arrived in the Paul Hurst management era, although the saga was less straight forward than most.

The former Aston Villa Youth is a subject of St Lucia by birth, which meant his eligibility was under question. St Lucia, a wonderful holiday destination, but not a famed footballing hot-bed does not rank highly on the F.A scale.

Ipswich paid Accrington £750,000 for Donacien, only to not be able to sign him permanently due to complications with a visa, permission was granted by the January, but with Hurst having been dismissed months earlier, Paul Lambert finalised the deal and then loaned him back to Accrington.

This season Donacien looked to be the choice right back, but the arrival of Colchester’s Kane Vincent-Young put doubt in the mind. Josh Emmanuel, the other right-footed full-back then moved to Bolton, and Vincent-Young picked up an injury, Donacien should have been back in the team.

Winger Gwion Edwards and Midfielder Cole Skuse deputised for VIncent Young, and a formation change has seen Donacien slip down the ranks again. Donacien has not featured since himself picking up a dead-leg in the 5-3 reverse to Lincoln in the Christmas break, Lincoln incidentally Ipswich’s next opponents.

Reports of three un-named teams, allegedly in League One are circulating; although allowing the only fit right-back in the club to leave, either on loan or permanently, especially to a rival, seem wide of the mark.

Donacien himself wants to prove he can make it at Ipswich, and with a contract until Summer 2021, a sizeable fee would be required to recoup at least some of the money Paul Hurst splashed during his short time at Portman Road.

Other than Donacien, few of Hurst’s signings still play football in Suffolk, Toto Nsiala and Jordan Roberts both out on loan, and both expected to move on in the summer. Gwion Edwards was rumoured to be on many clubs hit-lists too, although his recent form at wing-back would suggest otherwise whilst Jon Nolan seems to be getting used to the moniker ‘unused sub.

Ellis Harrison completed the season and departed for Portsmouth, although Kayden Jackson, also signed from Accrington is settling into the strike role after a season to forget last term.