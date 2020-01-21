Leeds United deal for Adams still active says Phil Hay – Southampton leave door open

Leeds United’s need for a new striker was lauded by Marcelo Bielsa after Eddie Nketiah was recalled by parent club Arsenal earlier this month. Che Adams is top of the list and Athletic journalist Phil Hay (tweet – below) says the Whites interest is still very much active in his reply to a fan question about Che Adams and Andre Gray.

both on the list of players Leeds would take. Adams still no 1 choice – which I know sounds bizarre but Southampton are still to reject their offer. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 21, 2020

23-year-old Adams has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints. That level of return is bound to alert Championship sides such as Leeds United as they look to strengthen ahead of the hard slog that is the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Adams time on the south coast at St Mary’s hasn’t gone exactly to plan, although he has notched up 17 Premier League appearances that have returned two assists. The majority of that time, Adams has seen his appearances coming from the bench in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side. That looks like a trend that is to continue tonight with the former Birmingham City striker yet again starting as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Hasenhuttl has gone on record numerous times to refute notions that Adams could leave the club in January, saying the youngster is still a part of his plans. However, Phil Hay, writing for The Athletic, hinted that the powers-that-be at Southampton were open to letting their man leave and had a set of demands in mind for this. On this Hay wrote Southampton were ready to let their underused striker go “for a loan fee of £1million and an obligation to sign Adams permanently for more than £10million at the end of the season.”

It appears, according to Hay’s confirmatory tweet (above), that whilst manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is set on keeping Adams at the Saints, the club itself might be considering their options.