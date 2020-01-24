Grimsby Town “probably” done for the transfer window

Ian Holloway doesn’t expect much more business during January, report The Grimsby Telegraph.

Four players have arrived this window, Journeyman Striker Billy Clarke and Brighton’s highly thought of defender James Tilley have joined permanently, whilst Burnley’s young duo Anthony Glennon and Josh Benson have arrived on loan deals.

Unless someone leaves unexpectedly, there are unlikely to be any more new faces at Blundell Park, and with Matt Green and Jordan Cook returning from injury, Grimsby’s entertaining manager Holloway is satisfied with his squad.

Thoughts of needing to replace popular figures like ‘keeper-cum-captain James McKeown, seem to have slipped silently away, despite murmurs earlier in the window, and unless something happens out of the blue, the Cod Army will be seeing Deadline day slide past like a slippery Haddock in the ice trays of the fisheries the town is famous for.

Though the season has not gone to plan for Grimsby, Holloway’s arrival less than a month ago coupled with this flurry of activity should set a few nervous fans fears aside, at least for a while, although goals are proving hard to come by.

Whilst Ahkeem Rose bagged a late winner versus Salford, and an own goal proved the winner against Mansfield, a game which saw a tenth minute red-card for Luke Waterfall. Two wins followed by a draw against Leyton Orient and being on the wrong end of a 1-0 to form team Exeter, three goals in four games might still concern the loyal fans, but Rose, Hanson, and Cardwell all offer goals which should, in-turn offer hope to propel Grimsby up the table toward a less stressful position.