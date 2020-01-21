The 72
The 72
Victor Orta Director of Football at Leeds United and Andrea Radrizzani owner of Leeds United chatting during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Utd and Leeds United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England on 10 February 2018. Picture by Paul Thompson.
Championship

Leeds United announce first transfer signing with Caprile capture

By on 0 Comments
The transfer drought is finally over for Leeds United fans as the Whites announce their first signing of the January window. It’s not the striker that fans have been demanding though; instead, it is the capture of young Chievo Verona stopper Elia Caprile.

Caprile has featured in 13 games for Chievo’s Primavera side this season, conceding 26 times and keeping just two clean sheets. He was first tipped to become a Leeds United player by Italian source L’Arena. L’Arena had said that Caprile was “taking the road to Leeds” and that Marcelo Bielsa “has already made him a place in the Under-23s.”

The one-cap Italian Under-18 stopper also featured six times on the bench for Chievo this season in Serie B. Last season he again featured in the youth side, conceding 39 times (four clean sheets) as well as appearing on the bench 13 times in Chievo’s doomed Serie A campaign last season.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, who expands a little on the brief announcement from Leeds United, the youngster has joined in a permanent deal “that runs until the summer of 2023.” Smyth adds a little more flesh to the bones of the deal stating that Caprile has been on the radar of the West Yorkshire club for the past two years after being “highlighted by Victor Orta’s scouting team.”

Hopefully, for Whites fans, this is the first of a number of transfer dominoes to fall. Leeds are still in the market for a striker and many have been mentioned such as #1 target Che Adama and, more recently, Watford’s Andre Gray. Additionally, there is still the ‘iron in the fire’ pursuit of Manchester City’s young winger Ian Poveda – although Poveda is thought to have options abroad.

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

