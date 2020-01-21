QPR loan deal in danger after Bristol City make approach for Wells

Queens Park Rangers could find their loan of Burnley striker Nahki Wells in a degree of danger according to Sky Sports Lyall Thomas with Bristol City having approached (also tweet – below) for the Bermudan striker.

29-year-old Wells is enjoying his second loan spell at Loftus Road, has now featured in 71 games for the Hoops, scoring 23 goals and providing 10 assists for the Londoners across the two spells.

In their co-authored article, Lyall and Aidan Magee say that Lee Johnson’s Robins “have approached Burnley over a permanent deal” to snap up the on-loan striker who has hit 13 goals so far this season for QPR and weighed in with three assists. The pair reiterate that Wells’ deal at QPR has a recall option that can be activated this month.

They add that Burnley boss, Sean Dyche, wasn’t intending to recall Wells, but that was about whether he’d come back as a replacement for the injured Ashley Barnes. At the time, Dyche is reported to have said “I don’t think we’ll interrupt him at this moment in time. It seems to be going well, and do you need to affect that?”

Wells scored a controversial goal for QPR at the weekend that saw the Londoners continue to deepen the woe of Leeds United fans in a 1-0 victory at Loftus Road. With the interest from Bristol City, the Robins might just have scuppered the chances of QPR keeping their on-loan hitman who’s been in somewhat sparkling form this season whilst in his second stint away from Turf Moor.