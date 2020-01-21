Leeds United keen on move for Celtic hit-man Leigh Griffiths

Leeds United need a striker and have so far been linked with a move for Che Adams of Southampton, Andre Gray of Watford and Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough, but that is not the end of the list as the prolific Celtic striker is now on Victor Orta’s wish list according to Football Insider.

The Scottish Champions have just moved to enforce their front line with the acquisition of Polish striker Patryk Klimala for £3.5m, who has been brought in to challenge current striker Odsonne Edouard.

This leaves Griffiths unsure of his future at Celtic Park, meaning that a move back to the EPL may just be something that sounds intriguing for the 29-year-old, but the Championship has improved in quality since his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers, so it is not guaranteed that his influence would be as great as his previous record suggests.

Leeds United desperately need to recruit a proven goalscorer this January in order to both provide sufficient competition for current number nine Patrick Bamford and to assist with the goals that the club require in order to get their season back on track and push hard for that elusive promotion back to the Premier League.

With 108 goals and 46 assists from his 222 appearances for Celtic, the figures definitely suggest that he would be a fantastic acquisition for The Whites, but it would be a risk considering the difference in quality in England’s second-tier these days.

Would the Leeds fans be happy to see Griffiths at Elland Road?