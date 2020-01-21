West Brom receive boost surrounding Grady Diangana’s future following David Moyes admission

West Bromwich Albion have received a boost with the news that Grady Diangana will ‘probably’ remain at the Hawthorns for the remainder of the season as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

An admission from David Moyes will be more than welcome for West Brom fans with the West Ham boss revealing that he will ‘probably’ stay with the Championship side.

Diangana is currently on a season-long loan from the Hammers but there had been speculation that he could be recalled due to West Ham’s poor form and the youngster’s impressive form at the Midlands side.

Diangana has scored five goals and provided six assists so far this campaign despite having recently struggled with a couple of frustrating injuries including his withdrawal from the game against Stoke City on Monday evening after just two minutes.

West Ham have until the 27th of January to decide on whether to recall the 21-year-old and Albion were considering paying his parent club an extra fee in order to persuade them to let him remain at The Hawthorns.

The winger suffered a suspected hamstring injury against Stoke and Moyes has now given his verdict on the immediate future of Diangana. “It was a big consideration,” Moyes said.

“His injury last night has put paid to him coming back. We are so short of players just now, it’ll be maybe a month’s time when he’s recovered. He’ll probably stay there until the end of the season.”

The Baggies will be delighted with the news from Moyes regarding Diangana who has been a real hit with the Albion faithful following impressive performances throughout the first half of the campaign.