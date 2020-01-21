Italian giants AC Milan lining up a shock move for Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash

Italian giants AC Milan are lining up a shock move for Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash in this month’s transfer window according to Football Insider.

Their first-choice right-back Davide Calabria is unavailable due to injury meaning they are now turning their attentions to Cash as a possible replacement.

Cash has recently signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Forest after he was linked with Premier League side Everton last month ahead of a move to the top flight but he committed his future by signing a new contract with the Reds.

However, with a huge European side like AC Milan now eyeing a swoop for him, his head could possibly be turned by a transfer to Italy.

Milan are ready to test the Championship giants’ resolve to retain Cash this month but it would surely take a huge offer for Forest to consider selling one of their star players.

Forest are currently lying in fourth place in the division with Cash having been an ever-present this campaign under manager Sabri Lamouchi and has emerged as one of the best defenders outside the Premier League with his impressive performances.

As well as being adept defensively, he has contributed in an attacking sense, scoring two goals and providing four assists in what has been a real breakthrough campaign for the 22-year-old.

AC Milan have been linked with several British based players in recent weeks and despite the club not being as consistently successful as they once were, they still remain a huge club with a fantastic history.