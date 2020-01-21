Fulham join Bournemouth in the race to sign Huddersfield Town winger Isaac Mbenza

Fulham have joined Bournemouth in the race for Huddersfield Town winger Isaac Mbenza according to L’Equipe.

Mbenza joined the Terriers from Montpellier for £8million two years ago but has failed to make a real impact at the Yorkshire club and has not featured for the club since October.

Huddersfield are in danger of being relegated to League One and could consider a move to promotion chasers Fulham to bring an end to his unsuccessful stay with Danny Cowley’s side.

Fulham manager Scott Parker, has already bought in Michael Hector from Chelsea, Ivan Cavaleiro had made his loan-move from Wolverhampton Wanderers permanent and Terrence Kongolo has arrived on-loan from Huddersfield Town.

Mbenza has largely been an outcast for Huddersfield and a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium may be the preferred choice for the winger to revitalise his career.

He was a proven goalscorer in France and came to England with the promise of having a similar impact but this has so far failed to materialise.

Fulham do have a lot of competition in forward areas but the addition of Mbenza would be welcome with them looking to sustain their push for promotion as they edge closer to the Championship top two.

Bournemouth could provide stiff competition for Mbenza’s services as they look to add reinforcements to their squad following a torrid run of form which has seen them slump to second bottom in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe has endured a frustrating time in recent weeks with their injury list increasing by the game and will be looking to add fresh faces to his squad to avoid a return to the Championship.