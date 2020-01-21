Barnsley eyeing swoop for National League star Festus Arthur

Barnsley are eyeing up a swoop for National League star Festus Arthur with a view to a January move according to Football Insider.

The centre-back has impressed for non-league Stockport County this season and has been an ever-present for the side despite being just 18-years-old.

The Championship side believe Arthur has real potential and could be one to watch in the future and are looking to tie up a deal for him ahead of other potential suitors.

There have been plenty of scouts travelling to Stockport in order to check out the teenager and he is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs.

The Tykes currently sit third from bottom in the Championship and are hoping to bolster their side this month in a bid to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Arthur is out of contract at Stockport this summer and if they want to recoup a fee for the defender they will need to sell him this month or risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The German-born defender has played 24 times for them this season and has helped guide them to eighth in the National League as they look to return to League football.

Arthur is renowned for being a powerful centre-half but he made his debut for Stockport in their 2-1 win at home to AFC Fylde, playing in central midfield and putting in a commanding performance highlighting his versatility as a huge asset ahead of a possible move.