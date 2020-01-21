Gerhard Struber expecting a tough task as Barnsley prepare to face Preston North End

Speaking to the club’s official website, Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has said that he expects a tough task when Preston North End travel to Oakwell on Tuesday night.

Tonight, Barnsley host Preston North End at Oakwell, heading into the tie with the hopes of bouncing back from the weekend’s late loss to Bristol City. Preston head into tonight’s game off the back of a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, in which they brought an end to their six-game winless run.

Now, ahead of the game, Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has been speaking to the club’s official website about what he expects from the tie. He said that his side will need to work hard, adding that he expects Alex Neil’s side to press his side from the get-go. He said:

“I expect a very good team with a good organisation. They work very hard together and we expect that they will press us very high. It’s a tough task and it’s not a situation to relax; we need every single player on the limit and I hope we can bring the same attitude and focus like we did in the last games to make it difficult for Preston.”

Struber went on to discuss the Tykes’ last meeting with Preston, in which the Lilywhites ran out 5-1 winners on a difficult day at the office for Barnsley. Now, however, Struber says that things have changed significantly since the last time the two sides met.

“The result for the last time was a difficult game for Barnsley but I think we have changed many things from then,” he added.

“For tomorrow, it’s very important to have the right attitude, the right mentality and, also, we need to be very quick in our position.

“When we build up, we have no time, no space; it’s very tough but I trust my boys to find the right space. We need to always have control on the ball and this is the challenge; we can show what we can do. It’s a home game and the atmosphere is always very good and I hope tomorrow we can bring a very big performance on the field and, in the end, three points.”