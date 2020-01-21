Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday ‘target’ Connor Wickham could make loan move says Crystal Palace boss

Speaking to Football.London, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has said that it could be best for striker Connor Wickham to head out on loan this January, with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday among the sides said keen on the striker.

It has been reported over the course of the January transfer window that a host of Championship sides are holding an interest in Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham. The Sheffield Star has reported that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a loan deal for Wickham, while the Evening Standard has said that Nottingham Forest are also keen.

With the end of the January transfer window coming ever closer, clubs will be hoping to tie up their deals sooner rather than later to avoid a late scramble. Now, the sides pursuing a deal for Wickham this month have been offered a boost.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that it may be best for Wickham to head out on loan to pick up some much-needed game time, with his involvement at Selhurst Park becoming increasingly limited. He said:

“When it comes to Connor it is really a question about him. It has been a long time since he has been able to play regularly. He was recovering from a serious injury and then picking up other injuries. This season, we have not had that with him. But he has had to accept others are playing in front of him.

“I think for his future, he needs to get a run of games. I might not be able to guarantee him that, but I must emphasise he trains well, he is very professional, and if he stays [at Palace]that is no problem. You can’t have too many front players. “After scoring at Norwich and being heavily involved in our equaliser at Manchester City, he is feeling quite good about himself. “I have nothing against him staying, but it is a discussion the club will need to have with him about if it is better for him to be the first name on a team sheet somewhere else, which I can’t guarantee him.”