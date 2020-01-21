Bristol City turn attention to QPR loan star Nahki Wells after failing in Nketiah pursuit

According to Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Bristol City are interested in signing Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who has been a star performer for fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers this season.

Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has posted on Twitter (see below) that Bristol City are holding an interest in Queens Park Rangers loan star Nahki Wells this January, as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his attacking options before embarking on the remainder of the season.

Bristol City had been keen on signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan for the rest of the season after his loan spell with Leeds United was brought to an early end earlier this month. However, Arsenal have made the decision to keep Nketiah at the Emirates.

With Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opting to keep Nketiah, the Robins have had to turn their attention to other targets and now, Nahki Wells has been reported to be a potential option.

Wells has been in strong form for Mark Warburton’s QPR side this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 29 games for the R’s since signing on loan from Burnley earlier this season. He has been in eye-catching form lately, scoring five goals in three games, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Cardiff City.

It is said that Burnley have the option to recall Wells from his loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and would be willing to listen to permanent offers for the striker.

QPR will be hoping they can keep Wells for the remainder of his loan spell given the important role he has played in Warburton’s side so far this season.